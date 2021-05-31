Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

Osaka was fined $15,000 and threatened with suspension for refusing to appear at a tournament press conference. She said the media appearances give her anxiety and revealed her battle with depression.
2:08 | 05/31/21

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open

