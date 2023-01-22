Tense standoff after a deadly mass shooting in a ballroom dance hall

10 people killed, 10 wounded after a shooter opened fire at a dance hall in Monterey Pa rk, California following Lunar New Year celebrations. A body was found in a white van.

January 22, 2023

