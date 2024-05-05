Tensions escalate in Gaza as hopes for cease-fire fade

Israel's defense minister signaled an operation in Rafah will begin soon. The Israeli military says projectiles were fired by Hamas at the area near Rafah where aid was being allowed to enter Gaza.

May 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live