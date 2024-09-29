Tensions rise over looming strike that could devastate US economy

Dock workers are preparing to strike against the shipping industry. The Biden administration urges both sides to negotiate "fairly and quickly" to avoid impacting the American people and economy.

September 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live