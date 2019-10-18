Test pilot’s messages suggest Boeing knew of 737 Max issues

The 2016 messages were sent two years before the flight control system was linked to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which killed 346 people.
And new messages between Boeing test pilots suggest the company may have been aware of problems with 737 max jets before two crashes. Here's Alex Perez. Reporter: Those newly revealed messages between Boeing 737 max test pilots shows that even they were surprised at how the automated system dramatically took control of the aircraft. "It's running rampant in the sim on me," one pilot referencing the flight simulator. "The plane is trimming itself like crazy." The 2016 messages sent two years before the flight control system called mcas was linked to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people. The test pilot seemed to indicate that they thought that the simulator was causing a problem in activating this mcas system when it shouldn't have been. In reality, it was the airplane that was doing it. Reporter: Tonight, the FAA administrator is demanding an immediate explanation from the CEO of Boeing, which alerted the department of transportation just last night. Tonight, Boeing says their CEO has called the FAA and we've learned he will be testifying before on capitol hill later this months. And will certainly be asked

