Texas: Businesses at full capacity, no mask mandate

Overnight in Dallas, bars reopened for the first time in months, and restaurants served patrons at 100% capacity. Other cities in the state, such as Austin, opted to keep a mask protocol.
3:52 | 03/11/21

