Transcript for Texas college students raise thousands of dollars for cancer research

Finally tonight for those in need of an uplifting story we want to introduce you to some college students spending their summer break cycling for a good cost. Being on a representative Dave history art how. Kirsten hunt has spent her summer riding thousands of miles across the United States to raise money for cancer research saying stop saying. She's one of 85 students from the University of Texas at Austin who signed up for the Texas 4000 for cancer. The longest annual charity bike ride in the world. Each rider covers more than 4000 miles the journey that takes grit determination. And support much like to fight against cancer itself. It doesn't sound like a lot when you first start but venue like. Like I got myself and then today. Ron and it. Since 2004 nearly 1000 college students have completed the ride. Raising more than twelve million dollars for cancer research. Headed over towards like Tennessee Nashville area went all aware on miss again cut aren't in DC aid. This year the ride spend more than 5900. Miles for Kirsten and her group. Biking through sixteen states and the District of Columbia they covered 5907. Miles in seventy days. Way out. Each writer has their own motivation. Right there my uncle thinks she's. You're writing for those people like memories of them really and keep you going very positive edited other people linked to the hope is like a really big thing for me maybe this disease will be featured on them. How one trillion neither riders were welcome back home Dawson. While the physical journey is over their pursuit for a cure continues. Writing for hope there.

