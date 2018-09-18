Texas daycare owner accused of tying kids to car seats for hours

An affidavit says Rebecca Anderson kept the small children tied up for at least seven hours a day at her daycare in Mesquite, Texas.
0:14 | 09/18/18

Transcript for Texas daycare owner accused of tying kids to car seats for hours
To the index that daycare owner accused of child endangerment outside Dallas tonight Rebecca Anderson was arrested accused of strapping children in car seats leaving them in a bedroom closet. Authorities were tipped off by a father they say who attached to hidden camera to his son's car seat.

