Transcript for Texas governor vows to withhold salaries after Democrat walkout

Tonight, the showdown over voting rights in this country, this time in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott vowing to still push through one of the most restrictive voting bills in the country, even after Democrats walked out, halting its passage. Tonight, the governor now threatening their pay and preparing to call a legislative special session. And late today, president Biden on protecting voting rights across this country. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, Texas governor Greg Abbott threatening democratic lawmakers after they staged this backout, blocking one of the most restrictive voting bills in the country. The governor vowing to withhold the salaries of legislators and their staff, tweeting, "No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities." The fact that the governor is saying that he would close down the paychecks of those who serve in the house of representatives shows you how low he's willing to go to wield his power. Reporter: Abbott also now preparing to call a special session to address a republican-backed push for, quote, election integrity, potentially including parts of that bill Democrats opposed which bans drive-through voting, restricts mail in ballots, adding a new I.D. Requirement and pushes back early voting hours on Sunday, when many black churchgoers head to the polls. The bill also makes it easier for a judge to overturn an election if there are allegations of fraud. But there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Later today, speaking in Tulsa, Biden ramping up the pressure on congress. Earlier this year, the house of representatives passed the for the people act. The senate is going to take it up this month. I'm going to fight like heck for its passage. Reporter: President Biden announcing today that vice president kamala Harris will now be leading the charge with getting voting rights legislation passed in congress, but Democrats still face a significant challenge. They will need the support of at least ten Republicans in the senate in order to get it passed. David? All right, Rachel Scott live up on the hill tonight. Rachel, thank you.

