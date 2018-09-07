Transcript for Texas officer caught on video aiming gun at kids

Next tonight here, the growing fallout, after a video showing a police offi in xas pulling his weapon on a grou chin. Tonight, the city is now respondingnd here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, this shocking viral video, seen by iod authorits investigate the action ael pa policeman. Back up! Repor a group of children, many shouting profanities at the officer a he was trying to detain teenager. That officer then pulls a gun on the kids. Back up! Reporter: Moments later in th video shownast Friday, you see officer burying the kne to the boyead. A second officer helps drag the teen into the street. You can hear the children shouting threats. Wait,e're going to put a report T two fools. Reporter: One mother defending Herson, say the officer was chokiim before the video started rolling. I see an officer choking my son, and I'm like, what are you doing? Reporteheys the officer was responding to a trespassing call and will remain esk duty Whiley investigate. Dad, so far policeav not commented on what happened before the video started rolling, but they tell ABC news ey plan O interviewing evybody involved as part of the investigation David? Kayna, thank Yo

