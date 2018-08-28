-
Now Playing: Cop who fatally shot Texas teen fired, police say
-
Now Playing: Twin brothers describe police officer's fatal shooting of friend
-
Now Playing: Former Texas police officer found guilty in unarmed teen's death
-
Now Playing: Bee swarm at NYC hotdog stand brings Times Square to a standstill
-
Now Playing: Dangerous e-cigarette explosion caught on camera in California
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly opens fire on 2 Kansas deputies and flees: Police
-
Now Playing: Fans flock to Detroit to pay final respects to Aretha Franklin
-
Now Playing: Texas police frantically trying to ID woman caught on doorbell camera
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis reportedly has no plans to resign despite accusations
-
Now Playing: Lawyer for alleged Russian agent says video captures 'romance'
-
Now Playing: Nearly 3,000 people killed in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria: Report
-
Now Playing: Defense chief: US poised to resume military exercises with S. Korea
-
Now Playing: Parts of US facing tornadoes, flash flooding and heat wave
-
Now Playing: Labor Day deals strike early, from furniture and home decor to cars
-
Now Playing: UN: Military leaders must be prosecuted for Rohingya atrocities
-
Now Playing: 'I've loved my life, all of it': Sen. John McCain leaves final farewell
-
Now Playing: ABC News correspondent Barrie Dunsmore has died
-
Now Playing: Statue of Liberty evacuated after fire breaks out
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for allegedly trying to climb LAX fence: Police
-
Now Playing: Archbishop: Pope turned blind eye to 'serial predator' for years