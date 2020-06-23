Transcript for Thousands mourn Rayshard Brooks at funeral service

Back here at home tonight, and the funeral for rayshard brooks. And it comes as police there arrest and arson suspect after the fire at that Wendy's. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The prayer and the praise in Atlanta today were for the almighty to watch over rayshard brooks. Take me to the king Reporter: His funeral at the church that martin Luther king Jr. Once pastored, was witnessed by some of the same city leaders who fired the officer who killed him and charged that officer with felony murder. Black parents do not really know what to tell their children in order to keep them alive, and that's a problem. Reporter: The youngest daughter of Dr. King says she understands what it will be like for brooks' children to grow up without their father. Rayshard brooks' life matters, and he should been able to live to enjoy his family and watch his kids grow up into adulthood. Reporter: Brooks was killed June 12th in the parking lot of this Wendy's restaurant. You're going to get tased! Reporter: After he refused arrest and a DUI turned into a police shooting. Police tonight have arrested one of the people they believe burned the restaurant down, 29-year-old Natalie white. And outside what's left of the place, people with long guns are occupying the street and blocking the roads, and police are not interfering. Atlanta police tonight tell us they're now working with the owner of that Wendy's restaurant and community leaders to try and preserve the peace outside that restaurant and in the neighborhood as soon as possible. David? All right, Steve, our thanks to you again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.