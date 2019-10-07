Transcript for Thousands turn out in New York to celebrate US women's soccer team

Finally tonight here, America strong. The world champs have come home now, and what a welcome on the streets of New York City today. Thousands of girls and boys celebrating America's team. Thousands celebrated the U.S. Women's national soccer team through the streets of New York. Up Broadway, through the canyon of heroes. Confetti raining down. Young girls and boys excited to see their heroes. Every time I watch them, I try to be like them at practice and I try to do my hardest like them. Reporter: Megan rapinoe and her famous victory pose. Fans holding up lifesize cutouts of her. I love them with all my heart. They're my heroes. Reporter: The parade finishing at city hall, where our robin Roberts introduced each of them. Each walking out with young players. Number 15, Megan rapinoe! Reporter: And Megan rapinoe with a message. We have to love more. Hate less. We got to listen more and talk less. We got to know that this is everybody's responsibility. Every single person here. It's our responsibility to make this world a better place. Reporter: A challenge from the champions as they're welcomed home. Fun to see here in New York. The world champs will be on the espys right here on ABC later tonight. Thank you for watching. I'm David Muir. And I hope to see you right back

