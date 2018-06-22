Thunderstorms and tornadoes across several states

More
Thunderstorm shuts down Richmond airport for some time while flash floods and severe weather move to the East Coast this weekend.
1:42 | 06/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thunderstorms and tornadoes across several states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56097387,"title":"Thunderstorms and tornadoes across several states","duration":"1:42","description":"Thunderstorm shuts down Richmond airport for some time while flash floods and severe weather move to the East Coast this weekend.","url":"/WNT/video/thunderstorms-tornadoes-states-56097387","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.