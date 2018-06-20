Transcript for Toddler is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding

Finally tonight, America strong. A flower girl, a bride and a bond for life. This beautiful baby girl from California was diagnosed with a rare form of@ leukemia just days before her 1st birthday. She needed a bone marrow transplant to survive. More than 2,000 miles away, 22-year-old Auburn university college student Hayden Hatfield registered with be the match. She would get the call. A perfect match for that little girl. Sky received Hayden's bone marrow and began a long road to recovery. And it was just weeks ago the two would meet for the first time. Sky is now 3 and Hayden, the donor, was about to get married in Alabama. I walked up and I just dropped to my knees, all I could do was smile. Reporter: And Hayden would ask sky to be in her wedding, her flower girl. And there she is, everyone welcoming her in that church. Tonight, the flower girl and her parents -- Sky got to be the flower girl. Were you a flower girl? Yeah. Yeah. Reporter: Two families, thousands of miles apart and one forever bond. I feel so connected to them. They're like family now. Family forever.

