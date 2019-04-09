Transcript for Toddler found dead after being left in pickup truck for up to 3 hours

To be a mix of other news the hot car death and Gilbert Arizona police say a toddler was left and her father's pickup truck for up to three hours and nearly 100 degree heat. The 39 child to die and hot vehicle this year. And just today major carmakers announcing they will install what are called the rear seat reminders and cars and trucks by 20/20 five. Remind drivers to check the back seat the safety group kids in cars that says plan. Fall short.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.