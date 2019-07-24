Transcript for Toddler injured after taking ride on conveyor belt at Atlanta airport

And some very tense moments today at the nation's largest airport in Atlanta, when a 2-year-old climbed onto a moving luggage conveyor belt. His mother could not get to him. ABC's Steve osunsami is in Atlanta. Reporter: The baggage handlers at the Atlanta airport couldn't believe it. Seeing this injured child speeding down the conveyor belt. The child's hand is really swollen. Could you have ems step it up? Reporter: Late this evening, the airport released the surveillance video. You see the child holding onto a bag and trying to crawl away. The call for help came from the massive bag room that sits below the check-in areas. There's no parents with him, we don't know what carousel he came down, but he is injured. Reporter: Edith Vega says she was checking into a flight when she put her son down and he disappeared. This is the moment he gets behind the ticket counter and jumps on the belt. I just went blank. I was like, "Hey, my son." I wanted to jump in and go get him, but they didn't allow me. I was just freaking out and I'm like, "Oh my goodness, I hope he's okay." Reporter: The boy is going to be okay. The airport says the belt was only activated when the child jumped on it and got it moving.

