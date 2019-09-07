Transcript for Toddler's fatal fall from cruise ship 'preventable tragedy': Lawyer

Now to a major new development in an awful family tragedy on board a cruise ship. Chloe weakened was just eighteen months old falling from a window on the ships eleven dec that's 150 feet up. Tonight her family wants to know why that window was open. And this image tonight that deck those windows scene shortly after her fall police family says she was in a children's play area and tonight. How the cruise line is now responding here's ABC's aerial Russia. Tonight the family if Chloe weekend fiercely fighting back. Against reports the Indiana toddler slip through her grandfather's arms while playing near a window on this Royal Caribbean cruise ship. This was the preventable tragedy the one and a half year old died Sunday afternoon after plummeting a 150 feet from dec eleven of the freedom of the seats. Docked in San Juan Puerto Rico police grandfather claiming he walked her to the glass window bank near the children's water park area. Seen in this video from a cruise earlier this year. There's no word written right there he puts Iran on their thinking that she's gonna things glass and it's going to be grades. And she does that mean glass and I think she's gone. An attorney for the week in family saying clos east grandfather had no idea this window was open according to her family Chloe loves to look through glass. Pictured here face against the Boortz at her big brother's hockey game. Process or let them Puerto Rican police commissioner saying investigators are interviewing her family members. Their lawyer saying the cruise line should have done more to ensure the safety of the ships youngest passengers. Why would you ever in a kid's play area put windows that passengers know him. Royal Caribbean telling ABC news they are assisting local authorities said they make inquiries after the incident. Tonight the weekend's demanding to see the ship surveillance video from the deck. The only loser you can resolutions and of course you know videos with a thousand words. And area Russia for the slot tonight aerial course that surveillance video perhaps could hold more answers and her family from Indiana is still in Puerto Rico tonight. That's right David Kelly's family is still on the island tonight waiting for her body to be released their attorney says that they have not yet decided whether they will file a lawsuit they want to see that surveillance video. And have many more questions they want answered first. David so many thoughts with the family.

