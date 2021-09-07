Tokyo Olympics announce no fans allowed in stands

More
Fans will be banned from the Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks. The Olympic games will be a largely TV-only event during a rise in new COVID-19 infections.
1:34 | 07/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tokyo Olympics announce no fans allowed in stands

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"Fans will be banned from the Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks. The Olympic games will be a largely TV-only event during a rise in new COVID-19 infections.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78742929","title":"Tokyo Olympics announce no fans allowed in stands","url":"/WNT/video/tokyo-olympics-announce-fans-allowed-stands-78742929"}