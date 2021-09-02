Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski make big plays to win Super Bowl LV

MVP quarterback Tom Brady threw two of his three touchdown passes to tight end Rob Gronkowski to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
1:22 | 02/09/21

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski make big plays to win Super Bowl LV

