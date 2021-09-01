Tommy Lasorda, baseball’s beloved ambassador, dies

Hall-of-Famer Tommy Lasorda, who led the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series championships during seven decades with the organization, has died at 93.
0:12 | 01/09/21

Tommy Lasorda, baseball's beloved ambassador, dies

