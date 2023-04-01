Tornado outbreak leaves trail of destruction in deep South and Midwest

The mayor of Sullivan, Indiana, compares the damage to a war zone. In Little Rock, Arkansas, more than 2,000 homes and businesses destroyed.

April 1, 2023

