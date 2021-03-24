Possible tornado outbreak in South

More
The severe weather outbreak in parts of the South, including Alabama, overnight into Thursday could affect 35 million people.
0:15 | 03/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Possible tornado outbreak in South
To the index in severe storms from Texas to Kentucky Georgia and Alabama tornado watch and severe thunderstorm watch has just issued across the Dallas area tonight. 35 million bracing for damaging winds large hail and possible long track tornadoes. Over the next 48 hour.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The severe weather outbreak in parts of the South, including Alabama, overnight into Thursday could affect 35 million people. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76661627","title":"Possible tornado outbreak in South","url":"/WNT/video/tornado-outbreak-south-76661627"}