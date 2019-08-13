Transcript for Tornado watch in some states as severe thunderstorms hit East Coast

The tornado watch in three states of the severe weather threat here in the east tonight Storm Chasers watching this large tornado this is near Yuma Colorado. And twin funnel cloud seem south of there in Burlington Colorado tonight severe thunderstorm watches here in the east. Of course meteorologist rob Marciano tracking it all for us hey rob. Hi Dave very active radar scope tonight across a wide area seven reported tornadoes from. Minnesota took Colorado watches up in that area with active warnings right now there you see it on the stationary boundary also have severe thunderstorm watch is upper Tennessee and North Carolina trees down across the Carolinas with big wins with the storms today. During the day tomorrow we'll see another pulse of energy that may bear Walt time out to be here in New York during the rush hour's gonna snarls of traffic on a ground a potentially again in the air like today. David rob Marciano always great to have.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.