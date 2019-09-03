Transcript for Tornadoes threaten the South

Next to that powerful storm moving across the country and the tornado threat across the south, alerts are in effect right now as we come on the air. And this reported tornado seen spinning over the fields in prairie county, Arkansas. A reported tornado there in a reported tornado there in Arkansas. The dangerous weather is on the move tonight. Set to reach the northeast in the morning. Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, from tornadoes to blinding snow, this ferocious March storm has it all. Watch this reported twister spin as lightning strikes near little Rock, Arkansas. Powerful winds ravaging this swath of farmland just north of Keo. Destruction for as far as the eye can see. In Jackson county, these power lines sparking after the storm rolled through. Millions tonight at the mercy of mother nature, with weather alerts from the dakotas down to Alabama. In Texas, lightning illuminating the sky over Dallas. Heavy rains accompanied by quarter-sized chunks of hail. It's hailing. Reporter: The same system blasting South Dakota with snow. Eight inches reported in spots. Treacherous conditions. Drivers taking it slow on icy roads like this one. Colorado also digging out. Whiteout conditions making it impossible for this driver in eagle county to see. Avalanches there turning deadly and still a threat this weekend. Slides like this one already reported. Stephanie Ramos joins us live now. Stephanie, we saw in your report the damage to those power lines the storm have caused. People losing power in Memphis as well? Reporter: Absolutely, Tom. The storms today knocked out of power to thousands across the region. While the activity here is starting to taper off, this powerful system will continue to sweep east tonight. Tom. Stephanie, thank you. Let's talk to rob Marciano. We're talking tornadoes. Tornado watches posted just east of Memphis, Nashville and into northern Alabama. Some heavy winds across Arkansas moving into the northeast along with the heavy snow in the northeastern quadrant. Chicago, Detroit, heavy rain now in the next couple of hours. In the morning, Hartford, new England, starting out as sleet but changing over to rain. We want to turn to

