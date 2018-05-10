Toyota recalling more than 2M hybrids over power failure concerns

More
The recall affects Toyota Prius models built between 2008 and 2014; the automaker is offering a software update.
0:18 | 10/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toyota recalling more than 2M hybrids over power failure concerns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58317170,"title":"Toyota recalling more than 2M hybrids over power failure concerns ","duration":"0:18","description":"The recall affects Toyota Prius models built between 2008 and 2014; the automaker is offering a software update. ","url":"/WNT/video/toyota-recalling-2m-hybrids-power-failure-concerns-58317170","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.