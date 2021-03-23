Now Playing: Parts of US experience spring-like temperatures as others see winter conditions

Now Playing: Legendary NBA player Elgin Baylor dies at 86

Now Playing: Man carries 2-year-old daughter into zoo elephant enclosure

Now Playing: Key case tests labor union and private property rights

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Eviction moratorium set to end as millions fall behind on rent

Now Playing: Crowded conditions at border facility

Now Playing: Severely overcrowded tent facility on Southern border

Now Playing: How the AstraZeneca vaccine measures up

Now Playing: State of emergency in Miami Beach, large spring break crowds

Now Playing: The Breakdown: More than 15,000 unaccompanied minors are in US custody

Now Playing: Active shooter reported at grocery store in Colorado

Now Playing: Trial data shows promising results for AstraZeneca vaccine

Now Playing: AstraZeneca's executive vice president on new vaccine trial data

Now Playing: What is driving the crisis at the border?

Now Playing: Your Voice: Migrant families on why they are leaving their homes for the US

Now Playing: World Health Organization addresses rise in global COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Miami Beach police clash with spring breakers

Now Playing: How realistic is herd immunity?