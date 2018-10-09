Traffic stop turns deadly as suspect opens fire on officers: Police

Footage from body cams and a dashcam shows the suspect shooting one officer in the leg before her partner fatally shot him.
1:14 | 09/10/18

Transcript for Traffic stop turns deadly as suspect opens fire on officers: Police
(Announcer) You can quit. Call 1-800-quit-now for help medicatio We turn teadly traffic stop in losangeles. Outcar, opening fire. We WYOU, thema are difficult. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter:ok less than three seconds to turn a routine traffic stop into a shootout. Caught from threeangles, it starts cordially enough. Ow? G cers pulli over a man prion. But cheeriness- Nine more months. Nine Reporter: And T raised hands -- You D't have anything on you, right?r: The 32-year-old suspect has a gun. You can E it circled on this image. The suspect, after being asked to get out the car, ds and shoves the gun towards the rtner, a me officer other side the car, immediately fires back. He circles the car. Fis partner, who reminds him to call an ambulance. That shooting is under investigation. The suspect died his wounds, buthe female officer is expected turn to Thank you. When we come back, the news about Olivia newton-john. And thee explosn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

