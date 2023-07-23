Tragic accidents on the water

A Massachusetts community is mourning a 17-year-old killed in boating crash, while one in South Carolina mourns an 11-year-old girl who died in a boating accident.

July 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live