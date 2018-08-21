Train derailment prompts evacuations in California

More
At least 15 cars derailed off tracks in the Devore area on Tuesday, which prompted evacuations of surrounding buildings as a precaution.
0:09 | 08/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Train derailment prompts evacuations in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57319979,"title":"Train derailment prompts evacuations in California","duration":"0:09","description":"At least 15 cars derailed off tracks in the Devore area on Tuesday, which prompted evacuations of surrounding buildings as a precaution.","url":"/WNT/video/train-derailment-prompts-evacuations-california-57319979","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.