Travelers stranded as Spirit Airlines disruptions continue

More
Maria Martinez has been stuck in Tampa, Florida, for three days, trying to get back home in Michigan. This is the fifth consecutive day of cancellations for Spirit Airlines.
1:23 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Travelers stranded as Spirit Airlines disruptions continue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"Maria Martinez has been stuck in Tampa, Florida, for three days, trying to get back home in Michigan. This is the fifth consecutive day of cancellations for Spirit Airlines.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79301842","title":"Travelers stranded as Spirit Airlines disruptions continue","url":"/WNT/video/travelers-stranded-spirit-airlines-disruptions-continue-79301842"}