Now Playing: Treasure hunters jailed for stealing coins, jewelry worth $3.8M

Now Playing: FBI on the scene of a fatally shot officer in California

Now Playing: Waterspout spotted off Alabama's Gulf Coast

Now Playing: Compton Cowboys host "peace ride" for George Floyd in California

Now Playing: California sheriff's deputy killed, 2 others injured in ambush shooting, bombing

Now Playing: Mural of former Philadelphia mayor removed due to ongoing anti-racism protests

Now Playing: Protesters boo at Minneapolis mayor for refusing to defund and abolish police

Now Playing: Virginia officer charged with 3 counts of misdemeanor assault and battery

Now Playing: New York will allow outdoor graduation

Now Playing: New York City end its curfew

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Cristobal heads toward the US coast

Now Playing: YouTube hosts virtual commencement with celebs like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and more

Now Playing: Robin Williams’s son, Zak, speaks out about mental health

Now Playing: Researchers warn of the damage remote learning can cause

Now Playing: Young people join the fight against racism

Now Playing: US closes in on 110,000 coronavirus deaths, begins to reopen

Now Playing: How the protests are affecting politics

Now Playing: Call for police reform