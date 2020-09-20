Transcript for Tropical Storm Beta bears down on Texas coast

Already in the uk, if you violate self-quarantine, you can be fined about $13,000. Trevor, thank you. Now to tropical storm beta expected to make landfall sometime tomorrow. With more than a foot of rain, and winds of up to 60 miles per hour. The storm's effects already being felt. Here's elwyn Lopez in galveston. Reporter: Tonight, tropical storm beta churning in the gulf of Mexico, taking aim at Texas. We can expect surface flooding in all the usual spots. Reporter: The slow-moving storm, set to hit parts of Texas and Louisiana with 60-mile-per-hour winds and up to 15 inches of rain. We're west of galveston and we are already seeing high tides and storm surge and this is well ahead of beta's arrival. The main concern is flash flooding inland. Homes already threatened by rising waters. The worst of it expected in the next 24 hours. Voluntary evacuations issued along low-lying areas. What will make you leave? Total devastation, it would take that to make us leave. Reporter: Tens of thousands in the storm zone in Louisiana still without power, three weeks after hurricane Laura slammed ashore. This storm is expected to be a rainmaker for days, especially in areas with the soil already saturated from Laura, like in Louisiana and parts of northeast Texas. Here in galveston, we could see up to five feet of life-threatening storm surge. Tom? Elwyn, thank you. Let's get to rob Marciano with the timing and track for beta. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Hey, Tom. The folks in Louisiana don't need any of this storm. It's nearly 200 miles away. And here it is on the radar. A bunch of moisture heading into New Orleans, a band rotating and should make landfall tomorrow afternoon, somewhere around Victoria. But storm warnings from corpus Christy to Morgan city, Louisiana. And persistent rain, anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of rain, enough to flood Houston. And hurricane teddy, it will bring rough surf to the northeast. Tom? Rob, thank you. Now to the other major

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.