Tropical Storm Chris gaining strength in the Atlantic

More
The storm is spinning about 215 miles off the Carolina coast and is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday.
0:47 | 07/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tropical Storm Chris gaining strength in the Atlantic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56467014,"title":"Tropical Storm Chris gaining strength in the Atlantic","duration":"0:47","description":"The storm is spinning about 215 miles off the Carolina coast and is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday.","url":"/WNT/video/tropical-storm-chris-gaining-strength-atlantic-56467014","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.