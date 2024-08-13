Tropical Storm Ernesto threatens Puerto Rico

The storm is moving with sustained winds of 60 mph and could become a hurricane overnight. Officials are concerned about flash floods on the Caribbean Island, with power outages expected.

August 13, 2024

