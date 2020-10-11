Tropical Storm Eta hits southern Florida

More
The storm dumped nearly 18 inches of rain in some parts of Florida and caused flash flooding from Miami to Fort Lauderdale. It is moving slowly across the Gulf and is expected to weaken.
0:12 | 11/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tropical Storm Eta hits southern Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The storm dumped nearly 18 inches of rain in some parts of Florida and caused flash flooding from Miami to Fort Lauderdale. It is moving slowly across the Gulf and is expected to weaken. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74116578","title":"Tropical Storm Eta hits southern Florida","url":"/WNT/video/tropical-storm-eta-hits-southern-florida-74116578"}