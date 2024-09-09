Tropical Storm Francine gains strength in the Gulf

Francine is likely to become a hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to make landfall Wednesday in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds.

September 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live