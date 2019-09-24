Transcript for Tropical Storm Karen striking Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

The tornado watch in four states at this hour. And tropical storm Karen now battering Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. And Karen is just one of four tropical systems churning in the atlantic basin right now. Will any of them reach the eastern coast? ABC's chief meteorologist ginger zee is tracking it all for us again tonight. Ginger? Reporter: David, let's start with that tornado watch. There are several cells that are already entering an environment that could cause them to spin. That's why we see tornado warnings already in Iowa. Southern Minnesota including Rochester end parts of wi Wipf, until midnight tonight. You have this threat. Damaging winds in excess of 70 miles per hour could stretch all the way to Kansas. Three-inch wide diameter hail. Let's look at the tropical storms. Karen already dropped three inches of rain in Puerto Rico. It is passing over the east side of that island right now. Lashing parts of the virgin Islands. It will move north. Now, it starts to stall over open ocean water, so, we like to see that rather than being over land, but one of the models tries to take it back towards us. We have a lot of time, David, before that has to be in the forecast, but we'll be following it. Ginger zee, thank you. In the meantime, the dramatic body cam video of that

