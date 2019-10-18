Transcript for Tropical storm Nestor barrels toward Gulf Coast

We begin with the tropical threat bearing down on the gulf coast, moving quickly. Winds picking up as it approaches the coast. And officials concerned that winds could affect cranes at a worksite. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, all eyes on tropical storm Nestor. Now barreling toward the gulf coast. This after category 5 hurricane Michael struck the same part of the Florida panhandle. Making landfall in Mexico beach just one year ago. This is what Mexico beach looks like now. Many here still struggling to get back on their feet. We met gale Evans, living in this trailer after losing her home. Do you feel safe in that with the storm coming? Depends on the wind loads, if the wind is significant I'll have to leave. Reporter: And in New Orleans, where the hard rock hotel collapsed Saturday, killing three, fears that gusting winds there could cause two damaged cranes to collapse. The wind has always been a concern of ours, regardless of any tropical storm or not. Reporter: Officials planning to use explosives to bring down the cranes tomorrow. Here in Mexico beach, the damage and devastation from hurricane Michael is still everywhere you look. Now, much of the Florida panhandle bracing for Nestor's arrival. Victor, thank you. Rob Marciano tracking it all. He's in state college, P.A., and time out Nestor for us, and there's two major factors you're worried about? Reporter: The storm surge, and the winds, now clocked at 60 miles per hour. Most of the heavy weather, to the east of the center. 250 miles from Panama City. And storm surge warnings, all the way down to Clearwater beach. Landfall around 7:00 A.M. Tomorrow. And tomorrow, to Georgia and the Carolinas on Sunday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.