Transcript for Tropical Storm Nestor carves path of destruction

We turn now to the new weather threat after Nestor slammed the southeast, leaving behind a path of destruction. In Florida, several tornadoes reported, including a confirmed ef-2 that had 120-mile-per-hour winds. The new system is expected to intensify as it moves east. Rob Marciano is tracking it all tonight. Rob, good evening. Reporter: We'll start with the storm that Nestor has morphed into. Still bringing rainfall to much of the northeast. Another couple of hours before it spins itself out to sea. It's been a cold, wet day for sure. All eyes focused on the next system. Severe weather threat beginning tonight, after dark, we could see tornadoes. Extremely dangerous, Dallas to west of Little Rock. It's moving quickly, Kansas City through Dallas, Shreveport, Houston, slicing up through St. Louis and Chicago. The southeast could see severe weather. And in the southwest, red flag warnings tonight, Santa Ana

