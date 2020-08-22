Transcript for Tropical storms Marco and Laura approach Gulf of Mexico

All right, we want to turn to that other breaking news tonight. The double hurricane threat. Laura and Marco approaching the gulf of Mexico, a possible one-two punch. Tropical storm Laura blowing through the U.S. Virgin Islands and battering Puerto Rico with 50-mile-an-hour winds. Both storms could become hurricanes, and Mississippi has already declared a state of emergency. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano, he joins us now, and, rob, time out this double threat and we've learned there's now been a shift in the forecast? Yeah, a dramatic shift for tropical storm Marco, Tom. We'll get to that in a second. Let's look at these two storms. Marco is the smallest one and the most difficult to forecast and Laura out there a couple days but Marco forecast to become a 1 storm but it will shift to the east and target new Orleans sometime during the day on Monday. But it could hit the Florida panhandle, potentially western parts of Louisiana as well and then just two days later, tropical storm Laura gaining strength in the gulf of Mexico likely a category 1 storm or greater and then targeting the same areas Wednesday afternoon. Now, we have yet to see how this will shape up once it goes through Puerto Rico, hispaniola and Cuba getting into the gulf Mexico but we do think we'll see strengthening. This could turn out, unfortunately, to be a historic Tom. We'll stay tracking Bolton those storms through the weekend. Tom, thank you.

