Transcript for New tropical system bearing down on Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

tonight a tropical system set to hit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the coming hours. Tonight, they're now bracing for impact. Let's get to chief meteorologist ginger zee with the newest track Reporter: From the dangerous flash flooding in Arizona, because of their system, to -- look at that atlantic basin, David. Tropical storm Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo. Lorenzo does not look like it will be a threat to land but an immediate threat is tropical depression Karen. Doesn't matter what it is called, it will drop significant rain on Puerto Rico. Remember, Puerto Rico is not a flat island. They've got those mountains and you just need a couple of inches. But they could see four to eight inches. That would end up giving mudslides a possibility. The flash flooding could happen, St. Kroix, St. Thomas. But then look at Jerry. Tropical storm warning for bermuda. Very similar path to last week's Humberto. We hope it keeps that path out to sea. Ginger, thank you.

