-
Now Playing: CDC issues coronavirus warning
-
Now Playing: Trump to address US about coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant tests positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Why talking with your OBGYN could be the secret weapon for your heart
-
Now Playing: Health officials warn of coronavirus reaching the US
-
Now Playing: Ways to prepare amid CDC coronavirus warning
-
Now Playing: CDC warning fuels day 2 of financial market losses
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha opens up about her battle with bipolar disorder
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee opens up about her battle with anorexia
-
Now Playing: Covid-19 cases climb to 53 in the US
-
Now Playing: South Korean authorities disinfect market in Seoul
-
Now Playing: 3 things to watch to keep your heart healthy
-
Now Playing: Hundreds line up around the block to buy face masks amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus spreads to more countries
-
Now Playing: Some simple home remedies to help relieve common aches and pains
-
Now Playing: Is intermittent fasting helpful for losing weight and staying healthy?
-
Now Playing: Concerns grow over virus spreading as new hot zone identified in South Korea
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: Growing fear over the coronavirus in Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Chances of coronavirus spreading in U.S. ‘very possible: CDC