Transcript for Trump administration picks Texas city as new tent site for immigrant children

Next to the battle over immigration. The department of homeland security, reporting in the past two months, nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents and being held by federal authorities. This new facility going up in a remote part of Texas. Tonight, why the white house says they're not to blame. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, the first of hundreds of migrant children are now moving into air conditioned tents along this dusty stretch of the border. The need for shelters growing. Under a new crackdown on illegal border crossings. Officials have put up this tent city in tornillo, which is a port of entry really out in the middle of nowhere. Look around, and it is hot today. The high near 100 degrees. The government running out of room at shelters like this one in an old Walmart. Housing nearly 1,500 boys. The president today insisting at least seven times today that Democrats are to blame for children being taken from their parents. The children can be taken care of quickly, beautifully, immediately. The Democrats forced that law upon our nation. Reporter: But the fact is there is no law requiring the separation of families. Only the administration's new zero-tolerance policy. This mother says she's seen it in action. Telling us when she asked border patrol why they would take her 5-year-old, the officer smiled and said, "Don't you know the laws? Of course, we're going to take your daughter." Facing growing outrage, the attorney general using the bible to defend a policy critics say is immoral. I would cite you the apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government. Reporter: But the president today putting it this way -- It seems that strong on immigration wins now. But the Democrats, by the way, are weak on immigration. Reporter: Tom, over the next few days, as many as 360 children could fill these tents just behind me. And we're told this shelter could expand if needed. Tom? Marcus, thank you. Next to a deadly shooting in

