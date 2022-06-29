Trump appeals to Supreme Court in legal battle over documents seized at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump is appealing to the Supreme Court in a legal battle over documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, with his lawyer asking to allow a special master to review classified documents.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live