Transcript for Trump: Any attack by Iran on US will be met with 'overwhelming force'

And next this evening, the escalating standoff between the U.S. And Iran. President trump threatening Iran now with obliteration. And Iran's president saying the time to negotiate is over, calling the white house, quote, afflicted by mental retardation. ABC's senior national correspondent Terry Moran is at the white house tonight. Reporter: Amid escalating threats and talk of war, the commander in chief was asked in the oval office -- Do you have an exit strategy for Iran, if war does break out? Ah, you're not going to need an exit strategy. I don't need exit strategies. Reporter: The president's swagger comes on a day of furious back and forth between Washington and Tehran. Iranian president hassan rouhani defiant, rejecting any talks with the U.S. "The white house is afflict by mental retardation and does not know what to do," he said. Rouhani sending a clear signal, no talks without sanctions relief. The president fired back on Twitter with a threat. "Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean 0 deliberations." But later, trump once again held out an offer to negotiate. Their country is not doing well economically at all. That can be changed very quickly, very easily. So, let's get to Terry Moran with us live tonight from the white house. And Terry, there's word tonight of someone new who will be fielding tough questions from the president, but she's familiar with the white house? Reporter: She is, David. Stephanie Grisham, a long-time member of the trump campaign, she's been serving in the white house as first lady Melania trump's press secretary. The first lady who tweeted out her appointment as press secretary, suggesting she'll serve in both capacities. She's also been named communications director, expanding her power, as she's tough and Loil, just like her David? Thank you, Terry.

