Transcript for Trump backs off tariffs after a new deal with Mexico

We turn to the new deal with Mexico. The president backing off potentially crippling tariffs. Declaring he has reached a signed agreement with one of America's biggest trading partners in what he calls strong measures to reduce or eliminate immigration on the southern border. Details on the deal from ABC's white house correspondent, Tara Palmeri. Reporter: As he returned to the white house Friday night, a hint from president trump, a deal was close. Do you believe you'll have no deal? We're doing well. Reporter: Then, a breakthrough at the 11th hour. President trump announcing that the U.S. And Mexico reached an agreement on immigration. Averting a potential economic crisis as the president was set to slap a 5% tariff on Mexican goods, beginning Monday unless Mexico did more. The president tweeting, those tariffs are, "Hereby indefinitely suspended." I think there is violence because they have more drastical measures, and proposals at the start, and we reached a middle point. Reporter: Mexico increasing enforcement at its own southern border with Guatemala. Stationing 6,000 national guardsmen there, vowing to crack down on smuggling and human trafficking. The two countries, agreeing to expand what's called "Migrant protection protocols." Those crossing the U.S. Southern border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico, where they may await the adjudication of their asylum claims. Reporter: The aclu has already challenged the administration's plan in federal court. Tonight, calling it illegal, saying it will, "Continue to challenge the policy in court," but the two sides did not agree to a U.S. Request, a safe third country agreement requiring migrants to claim in asylum in the first country they step foot in after their home country, which for many is Mexico. Images like these prompted the latest move from president trump. More than 1,000 people crossing into the U.S. Through a break in a border fence near El Paso, Texas last month. In may, 132,000 migrants were apprehended at the U.S. Border with Mexico. The total number of apprehensions in 2019, expected to be hit more than 1 million. Many Republicans, including some who spoke out against the president's tariff threat, celebrating the deal, but tonight house speaker Nancy Pelosi had these words for the president. Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy. All right, Tara Palmeri joins us now live from the north lawn, and I want to ask you about something the president tweeted today that wasn't part of the agreement. Writing that Mexico would, quote, immediately begin buying large quantities of agricultural product from the U.S.? Reporter: Tom, Mexico is not commenting on this. The white house also is not commenting. A senior white house official tells me that during negotiations a verbal agreement was made to buy more U.S. Agricultural products, but with no specifics. Mexico is already the second largest importer of U.S. Agricultural products, and Tom, the agreement that was made to stop these tariffs from going into effect expires in 90 days. Tara Palmeri reporting from the white house for us. Tara, thank you. This programming note. Tomorrow on "This week," George goes one-on-one with "20/20" presidential candidate, Beto O'rourke. Now to the high tension in

