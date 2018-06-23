Transcript for Trump blames Democrats for administration's immigration policies

We begin tonight with the bring news, the intensifying chaos over the immigration debate. Prident trump, hitting the road tonight in Las Vegas, addressing the Republicans but not specifically mentioning the reversal of his policy separating parents and children at theexican border. This, as his press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and seven members of her family asked to Lee a Virginia restaurant. Now, Sarah Sanders' father, former governor Mike Huckabee, facingor criticism for this tweet attacking Nancy Pelosi. Using a controversial image. Abs Tara Palmeri in Washington starts us off Reporter: Tonight, presidt trump at a rally in Las Vegas, lashing out against Democrats for beingoo soft on immigration. Beingeak on the border, therefe allowing tremendous crime to come into our country, they thinkhat's a good issue for them. I don't ink being weak on the border, I don't think that's a good issue. Eporter: The president's zero tolerance poly igniting a brewing backlash against some of his staff. Last night, press secretary Sarah sanderkicked out of this Virginia restaurant while at dinner with family and friends. The owner telling the Washington post that she asked her to leave on moralrounds. The separation of alien families is the product of the same legal loooles that Democrats refuse to close. Reporter: Today, Sanders tweeting, last night I was told by the owner of red hen in Lexington, Virginia, to leave because I work for @POTUS ani politely left. Her actions Safar more about her than about me. I wt a nation to treat every personith dignity and coassion and fairness. Reporter: Her fathecoming to her defense. Tweeting, bigotry. On the menu at R hen restaurant in lexingto Virginia. Or you can ask for the 'hate ate.' and appetizers are small plates for small mis. But hours earlier, he posted this tweet, quote, Nancy Pelosi introduceher campaign committee forhe take back of the house. And homeland security kirstjen Nielsen heckled last week at Mexican restaurant. F kids don't eat in peace, U don't eat in peace! Can't do it through a executive order Reporr: Tonight, inside the white house, sources telling that officials are suffering from whiplash. I didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated. Reporter: And now are left scramming tomplement the executive order stopping the separation of families. And Tara now joins us from the white house. Sources E telling you members of congress may have new legislation to fix the president's executive order. Reporte senior white house and hill officials say, if a larger immigration bill fails to pass, they'll have a narrow bill that will allow children to stay with their parents in detention center for more than 20 days. Whit. Allight, Tara Palmeri at the white house for us. Thank you.

