Trump blasts Biden for comments about Black community

More
Former Vice President Joe Biden made comments suggesting the Black community lacks diversity of thought and President Trump fired back that he “disparaged” the community.
2:07 | 08/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump blasts Biden for comments about Black community

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:07","description":"Former Vice President Joe Biden made comments suggesting the Black community lacks diversity of thought and President Trump fired back that he “disparaged” the community. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72221384","title":"Trump blasts Biden for comments about Black community ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-blasts-biden-comments-black-community-72221384"}