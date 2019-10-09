Transcript for Trump, Bolton differ on national security adviser’s exit

other political bombshell, the major shakeup at the white house tonight. President trump firing his national security adviser, John Bolton. The president tweeting that he disagreed strongly with many of Bolton's suggestions, saying, your services are no longer needed. Bolton actually sending a text to a Fox News host while he was on the air, contradicting the president. And tonight, who will be the fourth national security adviser for president trump? ABC's Terry Moran is at the white house. Reporter: In a curt tweet this afternoon, president trump declared he was getting rid of his third national security adviser -- "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the white house. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration, and therefore, I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning." But Bolton was not going to go quietly, firing off his own tweet minutes later, contradicting the president. "I offered to resign last night and president trump said, let's talk about it tomorrow." And as the news broke, Bolton reached out to Fox News in real time. John Bolton just texted me just now, he's watching. Can you read it? Yeah, he said, "Let's be clear, I resigned." Reporter: Bolton also told ABC's Jon Karl the president's story was flatly wrong. "He never asked for me to resign directly or indirectly." Reporter: The sudden turn of events was a long time coming. Bolton is a famous hawk, an early supporter of the Iraq war and a strong advocate of regime change in Iran. In both cases, at odds with the president. John Bolton is absolutely a hawk. If it was up to him, he'd take on the whole world at one time, okay? Reporter: And Bolton was publicly skeptical of several of president trump's big foreign policy moves, like the ongoing talks with North Korea. Do you take Kim Jong-un at his word? The president takes him at his word. No, I know he does, but what about you? My opinion doesn't matter. Reporter: Just this morning, Bolton was at work here at the white house, he even chaired a national security meeting. And he was scheduled to be at a briefing on new counterterrorism measures. Instead, secretary of state Mike Pompeo and secretary of the treasury Steve mnuchin addressed reporters. Both often battled Bolton, especially on trump's efforts to secure a peace deal in Afghanistan. Did he leave the white house because he disagreed with you, in particular, over talks with the Taliban? So, last night the president asked for ambassador Bolton's resignation. As I understand it, it was received this morning. The president is entitled to the staff he wants at any moment. And Terry Moran is live at the white house tonight. And Terry, the president says he will name John Bolton's replacement sometime next week. This will be the president's fourth national security adviser. And one top Republican is sounding the ala on all of this upheaval in the administration? Reporter: That's right, it's Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, chairman of the homeland security committee. And he's saying we're beginning to hear from more and more Republicans. He says, quote, I don't care if it's business or foreign policy, I do like you think to see stability. My advice, my counsel to the administration on a lot of issues, I hope you understand instability is unhelpful. David? Terry Moran leading us off tonight from the white house. Terry, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.